Bank Deposits Of Bulgarian Households Keep Growing in March

Bulgaria: Bank Deposits Of Bulgarian Households Keep Growing in March

 At the end of March 2017 the bank deposits of the non-governmental sector in Bulgaria reached a level of EUR 43.3 bln. Or 72% of forecast GDP.

The average rise is 8.4%. Deposits of households reached EUR 22.7 bln. (47.8% of GDP), marking an annual growth, data by the Bulgarian National Bank showed, quoted by BNR.

 

money, deposits, Bulgarian National Bank
