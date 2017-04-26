Bank Deposits Of Bulgarian Households Keep Growing in March
At the end of March 2017 the bank deposits of the non-governmental sector in Bulgaria reached a level of EUR 43.3 bln. Or 72% of forecast GDP.
The average rise is 8.4%. Deposits of households reached EUR 22.7 bln. (47.8% of GDP), marking an annual growth, data by the Bulgarian National Bank showed, quoted by BNR.
