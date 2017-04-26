The Prosecutor's Office Investigates NEC's Consultancy And Legal Services Contracts

The Prosecutor’s Office is checking contracts that have been concluded by the National Electricity Company (NEC) with consultancy and legal service firms.



This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Spokesperson for Prosecutor-General Rumyana Arnaudova.



“The NEC has their own administrative capacity to conduct these activities. The Prosecutor's Office has launched this investigation following a tip-off from the State Agency for National Security (SANS) and is now seizing documents from the NEC’s headquarters as these were indicated as evidence in the information received from the SANS,” Arnaudova said.