3.5 km Queue of Trucks at Bulgaria’s Dunav Bridge 2 Border Checkpoint

April 26, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: 3.5 km Queue of Trucks at Bulgaria’s Dunav Bridge 2 Border Checkpoint File photo: EPA/BGNES

There is a 3.5 kilometers long queue of trucks at the Dunav Bridge 2 border checkpoint at the exit of the country.

This was announced by the border police officer on duty for Radio FOCUS – Vidin.

The queue of trucks on entry is 1 km long. Traffic is busy, all six lanes are open. At the other two border checkpoints in Vidin Region – Vrashka Chuka and Bregovo – traffic is normal.

Tags: queue, trucks, Dunav Bridge 2
