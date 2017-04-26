3.5 km Queue of Trucks at Bulgaria’s Dunav Bridge 2 Border Checkpoint
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
There is a 3.5 kilometers long queue of trucks at the Dunav Bridge 2 border checkpoint at the exit of the country.
There is a 3.5 kilometers long queue of trucks at the Dunav Bridge 2 border checkpoint at the exit of the country.
This was announced by the border police officer on duty for Radio FOCUS – Vidin.
The queue of trucks on entry is 1 km long. Traffic is busy, all six lanes are open. At the other two border checkpoints in Vidin Region – Vrashka Chuka and Bregovo – traffic is normal.
- » Boyko Borisov: Opposition’s Statement That It Would Provide Assistance on Important Topics is Populism
- » Kornelia Ninova:'’We Are Worried About the Demographic Crisis and Poverty in Bulgaria’’
- » Kornelia Ninova: ‘BSP Will Not Split Because of Georgi Gergov’s Resignation’
- » President Expects to Hand Over Mandate on Thursday
- » Consultations Start Between President Rumen Radev and BSP for Bulgaria
- » President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria In No Way Seeking Problems With Turkey
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)