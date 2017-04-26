3.5 km Queue of Trucks at Bulgaria’s Dunav Bridge 2 Border Checkpoint

There is a 3.5 kilometers long queue of trucks at the Dunav Bridge 2 border checkpoint at the exit of the country.



This was announced by the border police officer on duty for Radio FOCUS – Vidin.



The queue of trucks on entry is 1 km long. Traffic is busy, all six lanes are open. At the other two border checkpoints in Vidin Region – Vrashka Chuka and Bregovo – traffic is normal.