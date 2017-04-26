Today Is European 'No Elevators Day'

Bulgaria: Today Is European 'No Elevators Day' photo: facebook event

The European No Elevators Day is marked today and all citizens, institutions and organizations, supporting the active lifestyle take part in it, BNR reported.

The campaign has been organized in Bulgaria as of 2012 with three main goals: to provide more information on the benefits of physical activities; to encourage the regular participation in different kinds of sports and to improve access options to exercise and physical activity.

In order to show how nice, different and useful experience the climbing of stairs might be, the BG Be Active Society carriers out the campaign across the whole country.

The goal of the latter is to encourage the movement of people in cities, where traditionally lifestyle is sedentary and the need of a minimum physical activity is often neglected.

