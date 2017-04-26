Mostly Sunny Today, Maximum Temperatures Between 20°C and 25°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 26, 2017, Wednesday // 13:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today, Maximum Temperatures Between 20°C and 25°C photo: pixabay.com

Today it will be mostly sunny. Clouds will develop temporarily around midday and in the afternoon, mostly in the mountains, slim chance of rain, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

South-southeast light wind, increasing to moderate along the Black Sea Coast. Maximum temperatures between 20°C and 25°C. Pressure will fall slightly reaching April average.

Mostly sunny along the Black Sea Coast with moderate southeast wind. Maximum air temperatures will be lower than inland: 14°C -17°C. Water temperature 10°C - 11°C

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny weather, weather, tempretures, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria