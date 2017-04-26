Mostly Sunny Today, Maximum Temperatures Between 20°C and 25°C

Today it will be mostly sunny. Clouds will develop temporarily around midday and in the afternoon, mostly in the mountains, slim chance of rain, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



South-southeast light wind, increasing to moderate along the Black Sea Coast. Maximum temperatures between 20°C and 25°C. Pressure will fall slightly reaching April average.



Mostly sunny along the Black Sea Coast with moderate southeast wind. Maximum air temperatures will be lower than inland: 14°C -17°C. Water temperature 10°C - 11°C