Funds Contracted Under EU Exceed 40%

The funds contracted under the EU end-April are 40.29%, an enquiry on the implementation of the European programmes shows, quoted by BNR.

The spending of over EUR 3.6 bln. Out of more that EUR 9 bln. Envisaged has been contracted.

56% of the Regions in Growth OP’s money has already been contracted, alongside 21% of the Environment OP’s funding, while under the Science and Education for Smart Growth OP the contracting of 24% has been achieved.