Employment Rate in Bulgaria Going Up
Society | April 26, 2017, Wednesday // 11:17| Views: | Comments: 0
The level of employment in Bulgaria for active people, aged 20-64, increased last year on 2015, an Eurostat analysis reads, quoted by BNR.
The employment index reached 67.7% in 2016 on 67% in 2015, European statistics reports. The index was 71.1% with men last year and 64% with women, on 70.4% and 63.8% in 2015 respectively.
The final employment goal for the Bulgarian population of that age group is 76% for 2020, according to the Europe 2020 strategic program.
