Sergei Stanishev: EU’s Main Task Is To Restore The Spirit Of Solidarity

‘’Europe’s main task is to restore the spirit of solidarity, of common purpose and common destiny’’, the President of the Party of European Socialists Sergei Stanishev said at the international conference Quo Vadis Europe: Globalism vs. Populism held in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on Tuesday, BNR reported.

The forum marks the 10th anniversary of Bulgaria’s membership in the EU.

Sergei Stanishev pointed out that in times of uncertainty and anger, when many people feel forsaken in their own countries, the natural reaction of most creates vast illusion.

Stanishev pointed out also that when national egoism prevails, everyone loses. In his view, no reforms and institutions would help, if the spirit of solidarity in the EU is not restored.