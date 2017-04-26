Sweden Releases Second Man Held Over Stockholm Attack: No Longer a Suspect

Sweden on Tuesday released a second suspect held in connection with the deadly Stockholm truck attack earlier this month, prosecutors said, The Local writes.



“The person is no longer a suspect,” the prosecution authority said in a statement, providing no other details about the person nor the reason for the arrest or release.



Four people were killed – including two Swedes, one Briton and one Belgian – when the driver of a stolen beer truck mowed down pedestrians on a busy shopping street in central Stockholm on April 7th.



Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old Uzbek national, confessed to driving the truck and is being held in custody, but investigators are still searching for possible accomplices.



The second unnamed suspect was arrested on Sunday and released late Tuesday.