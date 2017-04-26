Sweden Releases Second Man Held Over Stockholm Attack: No Longer a Suspect

World » EU | April 26, 2017, Wednesday // 10:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sweden Releases Second Man Held Over Stockholm Attack: No Longer a Suspect

Sweden on Tuesday released a second suspect held in connection with the deadly Stockholm truck attack earlier this month, prosecutors said, The Local writes.

“The person is no longer a suspect,” the prosecution authority said in a statement, providing no other details about the person nor the reason for the arrest or release.

Four people were killed – including two Swedes, one Briton and one Belgian – when the driver of a stolen beer truck mowed down pedestrians on a busy shopping street in central Stockholm on April 7th.

Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old Uzbek national, confessed to driving the truck and is being held in custody, but investigators are still searching for possible accomplices.

The second unnamed suspect was arrested on Sunday and released late Tuesday.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sweden, Stockholm, suspect, terrorist attack, truck
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria