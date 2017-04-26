Boyko Borisov: Opposition’s Statement That It Would Provide Assistance on Important Topics is Populism

The affirmations of the opposition that it would provide help under important topics is populism and the behaviour of the Bulgarian Socialist Party on the topic related to Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of Europe is irresponsible’’, the leader of GERB Boyko Borisov said after the consultations held on Tuesday with the President Rumen Radev, BNR reported.

‘’We acquainted Presiden Radev with details about the difficult talks between GERB and the United Patriots on the formation of a new cabinet’’, Borisov noted, adding that due to the complicated situation in Bulgaria and abroad the two parties had to form a cabinet, because other formulas about a possible formation of alternative ruling coalition are impossible.

Boyko Borisov has assured President Radev that GERB and the United Patriots are to clear all details in the coalition agreement, so that the future government will be stable and complete the whole four-year mandate.