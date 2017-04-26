Migrant Smuggling Network Dismantled Near Dunav Bridge Checkpoint

Crime | April 26, 2017, Wednesday // 09:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Migrant Smuggling Network Dismantled Near Dunav Bridge Checkpoint File photo: EPA/BGNES

 A network for smuggling of migrants from Bulgaria to Romania through Dunav Bridge border checkpoint with the participation of a Bulgarian Police Officer was dismantled in a successful operation of the Bulgarian competent authorities, BNR reported.

Officers of Romaina’a Anticorruption Directorate also took part at the operation.

The organizer, the members of the migrant smuggling network as well as five migrants were detained in Romania soon after they crossed the border checkpoint.

The foreign nationals were hidden in a minivan.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dunav Bridge, migrants, smuggling
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria