Migrant Smuggling Network Dismantled Near Dunav Bridge Checkpoint

A network for smuggling of migrants from Bulgaria to Romania through Dunav Bridge border checkpoint with the participation of a Bulgarian Police Officer was dismantled in a successful operation of the Bulgarian competent authorities, BNR reported.

Officers of Romaina’a Anticorruption Directorate also took part at the operation.

The organizer, the members of the migrant smuggling network as well as five migrants were detained in Romania soon after they crossed the border checkpoint.

The foreign nationals were hidden in a minivan.