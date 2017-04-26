Number of UAE Tourists Showing Interest in Bulgaria’s Nature Increases
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Number of tourists from the United Arab Emirates showing interest in Bulgaria’s nature and mountain holidays, especially in the Rhodope region, has increased, BNR reported.
It became clear at Bulgaria’s pavilion at the biggest international tourist exhibition in the Middle East-Arabian Travel Market held between April 24 and 27 in the city of Dubai, UAE.
Bulgaria is presented at a 45 square-meter information pavilion organized by the Ministry of Tourism.
