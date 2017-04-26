Theresa May to Meet EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier

The Prime Minister will host Michel Barnier and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker for a working dinner at Downing Street at 7pm on Wednesday, writes The Press and Journal.



It will be the first time Mrs May has met Mr Barnier since taking office and the outcome of the meeting could influence an election campaign in which she is asking voters to give her a mandate for exit talks to begin after the June 8 poll.



The meeting also comes ahead of Saturday’s European Council summit, when leaders of the other 27 EU countries will discuss their draft guidelines for Mr Barnier to take into the negotiations.