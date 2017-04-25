Kornelia Ninova:'’We Are Worried About the Demographic Crisis and Poverty in Bulgaria’’

April 25, 2017, Tuesday
‘’During the meeting with President Rumen Radev we confirmed out stand that we are to remain an opposition at the 44th National Assembly due to the will of the Bulgarian people’’, the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Kornelia Ninova said after the consultations held with Bulgaria’s head of state Radev, BNR reported.

‘’We discussed the election programme and will be an alternative to the government programme of GERB and the United Patriots if they form a cabinet’’, Ninova added.

According to her words, the government program of those two parties points to a serious retreat of their election promises and engagements.

‘’We are worried about the demographic crisis and poverty in Bulgaria’’, Kornelia Ninova pointed out and added that President Radev had accepted her proposal to summon a Consultative Council on National Security to discuss those two topics.

