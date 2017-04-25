Kornelia Ninova: ‘BSP Will Not Split Because of Georgi Gergov’s Resignation’

‘’The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will not split because of Georgi Gergov’s resignation’’, said the party leader Kornelia Ninova, according to Focus News Agency.

‘’The decision was taken at a National Council meeting after Gergov had tendered his resignation and BSP considers the matter closed’’, she added.

As to Denitsa Zlateva retaining the post of Deputy PM in the future cabinet, Ninova said that this was an issue of principle and BSP had made a political decision not to participate in a broad coalition with Boyko Borisov’s party – GERB.

That would also mean BSP single members not being part of such a coalition, especially considering Zlateva’s position in BSP’s leadership body.

Ninova also noted that  BSP would support Bulgarian rotating EU presidency in the National Assembly to ensure country’s successful preparation.

