Two People Dead, One’s Life in Danger After Road Accidents in the Past Day
Society | April 25, 2017, Tuesday
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Two people died and one’s life was in danger due to road accidents in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.
A total of 12 road accidents occurred in the country, in which 12 people were injured. In the capitol Sofia, a total of 174 minor and 3 serious road accidents occurred. In them, 3 people were injured.
