Two People Dead, One’s Life in Danger After Road Accidents in the Past Day

Society | April 25, 2017, Tuesday // 15:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two People Dead, One’s Life in Danger After Road Accidents in the Past Day File photo: EPA/BGNES

Two people died and one’s life was in danger due to road accidents in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.

A total of 12 road accidents occurred in the country, in which 12 people were injured. In the capitol Sofia, a total of 174 minor and 3 serious road accidents occurred. In them, 3 people were injured.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Car accidents, Ministry of Interior
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria