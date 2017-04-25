President Expects to Hand Over Mandate on Thursday
President Rumen Radev unveiled in Sofia the 8th edition of the annual Webit, BNR reported.
Festival for technologies, innovations and investments. The event gathered representatives of business, technologies, sciences and politics on the territory of the first science & technology park in Bulgaria.
After the unveiling Radev commented that the exact date for the mandate’s handing would be specified during today’s consultations with GERB, but that he personally expected the date to be Thursday, April 27.
The head of state assured that the new government could count on his support for any constructive proposals, ideas and programs.
