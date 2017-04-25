President Expects to Hand Over Mandate on Thursday

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 25, 2017, Tuesday // 14:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President Expects to Hand Over Mandate on Thursday photo: facebook event

President Rumen Radev unveiled in Sofia the 8th edition of the annual Webit, BNR reported.

Festival for technologies, innovations and investments. The event gathered representatives  of business, technologies, sciences and politics on the territory of the first science & technology park in Bulgaria.

After the unveiling Radev commented that the exact date for the mandate’s handing would be specified during today’s consultations with GERB, but that he personally expected the date to be Thursday, April 27.

The head of state assured that the new government could count on his support for any constructive proposals, ideas and programs.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: technology & science, Webit, Rumen Radev, government
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria