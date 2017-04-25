Until 17:00h on April 27, Transit Through the Vitinya Tunnel on Hemus Motorway Is Stopped

From today until 17:00 Bulgarian time on April 27 (Thursday), the two-way transit through Vitinya tunnel to Sofia on Hemus motorway is stopped due to short-term repairs to improve the condition of the facility and increase traffic safety. This was announced by the press centre of the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The goal was for the activities to finish on Thursday, before the upcoming holidays around May 1.

There will be bypass routes for vehicles travelling to Varna and Sofia. Drivers are required to drive safely, and to comply strictly with the road signals and instructions.

