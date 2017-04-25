Man’s Body Found in Front of Residential Building in Sofia, Regions is Closed Off

Man's Body Found in Front of Residential Building in Sofia, Regions is Closed Off

The body of a man was found in front of a residential building on Gurgulyat Str. in Sofia, announced the press centre of Sofia Directorate of the Interior, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The authorities were notified at a little before 7:00 Bulgarian time today, April 25.

The region is closed off, and investigation is being performed on site. During the pre-trial proceedings, the causes of the case are to be determined.

