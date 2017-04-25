President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria In No Way Seeking Problems With Turkey

''Let me state very clearly that Bulgaria does not seek in any way problems with Turkey'', commented Bulgarian President Rumen Radev for journalists, FOCUS News Agency reported.



“On the contrary, I said numerous times that the Bulgarian government does everything possible to develop good neighbouring relations with the Republic of Turkey. Good neighbouring relations are based on important principles, and those are equal treatment, non-interference in foreign affairs, and mutual respect. Let us use these principles as a base. Bulgaria is not a country which, in the face of Bulgarian state management, would give advice to Turkey on how and for whom to vote,” Radev commented.



According to him, the Bulgarian president would never allow himself to pass comments on lessons of democracy.



“This happened in the case in which the Turkish president allowed himself to make a comment regarding the condition of democracy and human rights in Bulgaria. Yes, we will stand for developing these relations in the spirit of good neighbour relations and cooperation, but we will not allow influence over our internal affairs. This must be explicitly clear,” the head of state also stressed.