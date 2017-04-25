3km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Checkpoint
File photo: EPA/BGNES
A 3km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at the exit of Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, while at Dunav Most – Vidin border checkpoint the queue was 2km, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced.
The information about traffic on Bulgarian border checkpoints is by 06:00 Bulgarian time.
On the Bulgarian-Serbian, Bulgarian-Macedonian, and Bulgarian-Greek borders, traffic was normal at all checkpoints. On the Bulgarian-Turkish and Bulgarian-Romanian borders, traffic was intense at the exit.
