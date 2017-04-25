Le Pen Steps Aside as National Front leader

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has announced that she is stepping aside as leader of her National Front (FN) party, BBC reported.

The move comes just a day after she reached the second round of the French election, where she will face centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Ms Le Pen told French TV she needed to be above partisan considerations.

Opinion polls suggest Mr Macron is firm favourite for the second round but Ms Le Pen said: "We can win, we will win."

The French term she used signalled that the move to step aside would be temporary.

Ms Le Pen said her decision had been made out of the "profound conviction" that the president must bring together all of the French people.

"So, this evening, I am no longer the president of the National Front. I am the candidate for the French presidency," she said.