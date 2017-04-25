US Submarine Arrives in South Korea as Tensions Rise

World | April 25, 2017, Tuesday // 11:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: US Submarine Arrives in South Korea as Tensions Rise photo: pixabay.com

A US submarine has arrived in South Korea, amid worries of another North Korean missile or nuclear test.

The missile-armed USS Michigan is set to join an incoming group of warships led by aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, BBC reported.

North Korea is celebrating its army's 85th founding anniversary on Tuesday. It has previously marked similar occasions with missile tests.

Tensions have risen on the Korean peninsula in recent weeks as the US and North Korea exchange heated rhetoric.

Meanwhile in an unusual event, the entire US Senate has been asked to attend a briefing on North Korea on Wednesday at the White House.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: submarine, rise, US, North Korea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria