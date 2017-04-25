US Submarine Arrives in South Korea as Tensions Rise

A US submarine has arrived in South Korea, amid worries of another North Korean missile or nuclear test.



The missile-armed USS Michigan is set to join an incoming group of warships led by aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, BBC reported.



North Korea is celebrating its army's 85th founding anniversary on Tuesday. It has previously marked similar occasions with missile tests.



Tensions have risen on the Korean peninsula in recent weeks as the US and North Korea exchange heated rhetoric.



Meanwhile in an unusual event, the entire US Senate has been asked to attend a briefing on North Korea on Wednesday at the White House.