‘Cats’ Musical To Be Staged at Sofia’s NDK

On May 11th, 12th, 13th ( two performances) and 14th (two performances), 2017, CATS will be on stage at hall no. 1 of the National Palace of Culture (NDK).



A team of more than 100 dancers, actors, technicians and managers will be coming to Sofia for this one. Seven trucks will drive all the way down here, transporting the décor and costumes.



Based on T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, the show is set amongst a larger- than-life junkyard playground and is alive with our favourite feline characters including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity,Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella and Skimbleshanks.



CATS, one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981 where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The ground-breaking production was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983 the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony awards including Best Musical, and ran for 18 years.



Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 30 countries, has been translated into 15 languages and has been seen by more than 73 million people worldwide. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won Grammy Awards for Best Cast Album.



The magnificent musical score composed by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber, includes the poignant hit song ‘Memory’, which has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis to Liberace and Barry Manilow.



CATS is quite simply a phenomenon. Featuring a fantastical oversized set, a superb score, inspired choreography and mischievous costumes, CATS is a brilliant song and dance spectacular not to be missed.

The tickets price is between BGN 65 and BGN 15. Children under 6 go for free.