35% of Bulgarian Population Living in Poverty

Society | April 25, 2017, Tuesday // 10:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 35% of Bulgarian Population Living in Poverty photo: pixabay.com

A 2016 Eurostat poll on social trends and poverty indexes within the EU has found out that some 2.5M Bulgarians, or nearly 35% of the population, lived in poverty.

The agency sees the term as impossibility for unhindered payment of monthly utilities and the coverage of unexpected expenses, central heating of the entire house, an access to TV, car and a cell phone, regular meals or at least a week of holiday away from home.

Some 7.8% of the EU population faced poverty in 20167, the poll says, quoted by BNR.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: eurostat, poverty
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria