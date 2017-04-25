35% of Bulgarian Population Living in Poverty
A 2016 Eurostat poll on social trends and poverty indexes within the EU has found out that some 2.5M Bulgarians, or nearly 35% of the population, lived in poverty.
The agency sees the term as impossibility for unhindered payment of monthly utilities and the coverage of unexpected expenses, central heating of the entire house, an access to TV, car and a cell phone, regular meals or at least a week of holiday away from home.
Some 7.8% of the EU population faced poverty in 20167, the poll says, quoted by BNR.
