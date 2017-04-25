President Radev to Hold Consultations Today With BSP for Bulgaria and GERB

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 25, 2017, Tuesday // 10:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President Radev to Hold Consultations Today With BSP for Bulgaria and GERB Presidency of the Republic of Bulgaria website

Today President Rumen Radev will continue the consultations with the parliamentary represented parties and coalitions, BNR reported.

After yesterday’s meeting with the parliamentary groups of the United Patriots, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and Volya (‘’Will’’), now the head of state will talk with the socialists and GERB before handing the mandate to the latter for the forming of the new cabinet.

The president is expected to do that by the end of the week.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: President Radev, Rumen Radev, BSP for Bulgaria, GERB, Volya, United Patriots
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria