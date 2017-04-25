President Radev to Hold Consultations Today With BSP for Bulgaria and GERB
Today President Rumen Radev will continue the consultations with the parliamentary represented parties and coalitions, BNR reported.
After yesterday’s meeting with the parliamentary groups of the United Patriots, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and Volya (‘’Will’’), now the head of state will talk with the socialists and GERB before handing the mandate to the latter for the forming of the new cabinet.
The president is expected to do that by the end of the week.
