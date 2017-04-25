Bulgaria's Debt in 2016 Accounts for 29.5% of GDP

According to preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), released on Monday, Bulgaria's debt in 2016 totalled BGN 27,321M, or 29.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

A budget surplus of BGN 30M (0.03% of the GDP) was reported in the State Government sector.

The Central Government sub-sector ran a deficit of BGN 44M(0.05% of the GDP), while the sub-sectors of Local Government and Social Security Funds ran surpluses, of BGN 51M and BGN 21M, respectively, NSI

