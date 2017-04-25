Turkish F-16s Violate Greek Airspace
A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flying in formation violated Greek national airspace three times on Monday in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean, military authorities said, Ekathimerini writes.
The jets, along with a Turkish CN-235 airplane, also entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) four times.
It was the latest in a string of transgressions over recent months. All the planes were intercepted and chased away by Greek jets in line with international practices.
