President Rumen Radev Urges Parties Towards Responsible and Constructive Attitude at National Assembly

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 24, 2017, Monday // 19:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev Urges Parties Towards Responsible and Constructive Attitude at National Assembly

The Bulgarian head of state urged political parties to have a responsible and constructive attitude at the National Assembly, and to unite on topics important to society. President Rumen Radev started consultations for handing the mandate to form a government, the press secretariat of the head of state announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.

The parliamentary represented political powers must leave behind the pre-election rhetoric, and concentrate on solving the important problems for Bulgarian society, related to achieving economic growth and increase of income, overcoming the demographic crisis, guaranteeing more security to citizens, as well as the upcoming Bulgarian presidency of the EU Council.

That is what President Rumen Radev called for, while holding consultations with representatives of the parliamentary groups of Volya, Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), and United Patriots. The president also stressed that government coalitions would not be negotiated in the presidential institution, as that was a task of the parties.

Tomorrow, the head of state will continue the consultations with representatives of the parliamentary group Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) for Bulgaria and the parliamentary group of Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB).

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rume radev, National Assembly, GERB, Volya, BSP, United Patriots
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria