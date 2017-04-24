Four Cases of Measles Registered During the Weekend in Plovdiv

Four new cases of measles were registered during the past weekend in Plovdiv, Dr Monika Troyancheva from Plovdiv Regional Health Inspection (RHI) told Radio FOCUS – Plovdiv. There are a total of 65 cases registered so far.



“Their number is updated every day, as not all of them are proved for sure,” Dr Troyancheva explained.



The most cases are reported in Plovdiv – 32, with the others being from the municipalities of Sadovo, Stamboliyski, Maritsa, Krichim, Rodopi, Brezovo, Kaloyanovo, Rakovski and Karlovo. The most infected children were up to 4 years old.