Four Cases of Measles Registered During the Weekend in Plovdiv

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 24, 2017, Monday // 16:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Four Cases of Measles Registered During the Weekend in Plovdiv sever.bg

Four new cases of measles were registered during the past weekend in Plovdiv, Dr Monika Troyancheva from Plovdiv Regional Health Inspection (RHI) told Radio FOCUS – Plovdiv. There are a total of 65 cases registered so far.

“Their number is updated every day, as not all of them are proved for sure,” Dr Troyancheva explained.

The most cases are reported in Plovdiv – 32, with the others being from the municipalities of Sadovo, Stamboliyski, Maritsa, Krichim, Rodopi, Brezovo, Kaloyanovo, Rakovski and Karlovo. The most infected children were up to 4 years old.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Plovdiv, measles
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria