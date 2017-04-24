Seven Medals for Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics in Tashkent

The Bulgarian National Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble has triumphed at the World Cup at Tashkent, Uzbekistan, winning seven medals, BNR reported.

The ensemble won the gold in the final with three balls and two ropes, leaving behind Ukraine and Russia.

The rest of the medals are as follows: silver in the all-round competition for the ensemble, bronze in the all-round for Catherine Taseva; silver in the finals with five hoops for the ensemble; silver for Catherine Taseva with clubs and bronze with balls; bronze for Boryana Callein with clubs.

Boryana was actually the World Cup’s debutante but finished fourth in the all-round event.