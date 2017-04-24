Sofia Plans to Require More Information From Brussels About Gazprom Case

Business » ENERGY | April 24, 2017, Monday // 15:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Plans to Require More Information From Brussels About Gazprom Case File photo: EPA/BGNES

Caretaker Energy Minister Nikolay Pavlov has said that state energy companies Bulgargaz, Bulgartransgaz and the Bulgarian Energy Holding have already drawn up a position on commitments proposed by Gazprom in the case with the European Commission, BNR reported.

In mid-March the Commission called on all stakeholders to submit by May, 4 their positions on commitments presented by Gazprom.

Due to certain lack of clarity the companies have prepared questions that will be sent to EC because the available information is insufficient.

In case further information is not provided on time the Bulgarian side will ask for an extension of the deadline for the submission of its final position.

 

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgargaz, Bulgartransgaz, Bulgarian Energy Holding, European Commission, Nikolay Pavlov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria