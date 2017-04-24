Sofia Plans to Require More Information From Brussels About Gazprom Case

Caretaker Energy Minister Nikolay Pavlov has said that state energy companies Bulgargaz, Bulgartransgaz and the Bulgarian Energy Holding have already drawn up a position on commitments proposed by Gazprom in the case with the European Commission, BNR reported.

In mid-March the Commission called on all stakeholders to submit by May, 4 their positions on commitments presented by Gazprom.

Due to certain lack of clarity the companies have prepared questions that will be sent to EC because the available information is insufficient.

In case further information is not provided on time the Bulgarian side will ask for an extension of the deadline for the submission of its final position.