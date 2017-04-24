Turkish Citizen Included in Information Database of Unwanted Foreigners In the Country Due to Posing Threat to the National Security

In execution of the functions and powers of the Bulgarian State Agency for National Security (DANS) in countering threats to the national security in accordance to article 4 of the DANS Act, and based on the data gathered by the agency bodies, a Turkish citizen was included in the information database of unwanted foreigners in the country, as they represented a threat to the national security.

This was done on the proposal of the DANS Chairperson, in accordance to article 21a of the Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria Act, the press centre of DANS announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.

According to the data gathered by the DANS bodies, the person was carrying out activities which created anti-Bulgarian sentiments in regions with mixed population on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria, threatening the unity of the Bulgarian nation.

