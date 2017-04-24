Car Explodes in Yahinovo Village, One Person Detained

A car exploded in the village of Yahinovo in the Dupnitsa municipality, the press centre of Kyustendil Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.



This morning, April 24, a little before 5:00 Bulgarian time, an explosive device blew up, which was mounted under the back of a Land Rover. The car was parked in a garage in a private property in Yahinovo village. The car was owned by a 47-year-old Yahinovo villager.



Minor damage was caused to the vehicle. No damage was done to the house on the property or to neighbouring houses.



The site was investigated by Dupnitsa district’s investigation task force on duty and a team of State Agency Technical Operations. Experts were appointed to determine the type of explosive device.



An investigative case has been initiated, work continues under the supervision of a prosecutor from Kyustendil Regional Prosecutor’s Office.



A man has been detained at the regional arrest in Dupnitsa, whose involvement in the case is being established.