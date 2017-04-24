DPS Does Not Aim at Cabinet Positions at All Costs

After consultations with President Radev, chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Mustafa Karadayi, said that with the current configuration in parliament, it was up to the political forces to draw up a program for governing the country by the end of the Bulgarian EU presidency and to form a parliamentary majority around this program.

In this consultations, the movement explicitly pointed out that it did not aim at participating in the executive power at all costs. At the same time, the DPS leader warned that extreme radicalism and nationalism expressed by some parties should not be tolerated.