Two People Dead, 17 Injured in Road Accidents During Past Day in Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 24, 2017, Monday // 14:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two People Dead, 17 Injured in Road Accidents During Past Day in Bulgaria photo: BGNES

Two people died and 17 were injured in road accidents during the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced. A total of 13 road accidents occurred in the country.

On the territory of the capitol Sofia, 76 minor and four serious road accidents were registered, in which 8 people were injured.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Car accidents, Ministry of Interior, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria