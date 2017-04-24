Two People Dead, 17 Injured in Road Accidents During Past Day in Bulgaria
photo: BGNES
Two people died and 17 were injured in road accidents during the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced. A total of 13 road accidents occurred in the country.
On the territory of the capitol Sofia, 76 minor and four serious road accidents were registered, in which 8 people were injured.
