Bulgaria: Court Proceedings Against Veselin Mareshki Stopped Due to MP Immunity

Varna District Court examined the applications sent in by Veselin Mareshki’s lawyers for stopping the court proceedings against him on the case 1126/2015 of the Varna District Court, in relation to a decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) from March 31, 2017, with which he was elected MP at the 44th National Assembly.

In accordance to the Bulgarian Criminal Procedure Code, as of that moment the person had immunity. This was announced by the press centre of the Varna District Court, quoted by Focus News Agency.


The criminal case was formed against two people. The court believed that there were no prerequisites for dividing the proceedings against the second person and terminated the court proceedings, after which put them under the jurisdiction of the Sofia City Court.

