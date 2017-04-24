Volya Party to Show Support For New Government
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Volya Party leader Veselin Mareshki said after talks with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that currently his formation would support the new government, BNR reported.
The party will then monitor whether the government’s program is being implemented and in such a case would continue its support.
‘’However, Volya would try to add to the program some ideas for coping with the demographic crisis and helping young and educated families’’, Mareshki added.
