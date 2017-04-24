Volya Party to Show Support For New Government

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 24, 2017, Monday // 13:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Volya Party to Show Support For New Government File photo: EPA/BGNES

Volya Party leader Veselin Mareshki said after talks with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that currently his formation would support the new government, BNR reported.

The party will then monitor whether the government’s program is being implemented and in such a case would continue its support.

‘’However, Volya would try to add to the program some ideas for coping with the demographic crisis and helping young and educated families’’, Mareshki added.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Volya, Veselin Mareshki, GERB, Rumen Radev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria