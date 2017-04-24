Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office Detains 49-year-old Man Accused of Murder in Etropole Town

April 24, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office Detains 49-year-old Man Accused of Murder in Etropole Town photo: BGNES

Under the supervision of Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, an investigation is taking place against a 49-year-old man from the town of Etropole, on the grounds of a murder that took place in the night of April 21 2017.

The person murdered was also 49 years old and also from Etropole, where the murder took place. This was announced by the press centre of the Republic of Bulgaria Prosecutor’s Office, quoted by Focus News Agency. 

The victim’s body was thrown in the river of Malak Iskar in the city. During the search operation executed by the Etropole authorities and Sofia Regional Department of the Ministry of Interior under the guidance of Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the perpetrator was found and detained. They were charged with a serious deliberate crime under article 115, paragraph 1 of the Penal Code, punishable by imprisonment of 10 to 20 years.

Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office will file a request to the court for detaining the accused. Investigation on the case continues.

