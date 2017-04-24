Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office Detains 49-year-old Man Accused of Murder in Etropole Town
Under the supervision of Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, an investigation is taking place against a 49-year-old man from the town of Etropole, on the grounds of a murder that took place in the night of April 21 2017.
The person murdered was also 49 years old and also from Etropole, where the murder took place. This was announced by the press centre of the Republic of Bulgaria Prosecutor’s Office, quoted by Focus News Agency.
The victim’s body was thrown in the river of Malak Iskar in the city. During the search operation executed by the Etropole authorities and Sofia Regional Department of the Ministry of Interior under the guidance of Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the perpetrator was found and detained. They were charged with a serious deliberate crime under article 115, paragraph 1 of the Penal Code, punishable by imprisonment of 10 to 20 years.
Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office will file a request to the court for detaining the accused. Investigation on the case continues.
- » About 10 Cars Burn Down at a Parking Lot on Montevideo Str.
- » Man and Woman Detained For the Murder of the Taxi Driver in Varna
- » Taxi Driver Found Dead In His car in the Region of Varna
- » Customs Officers Found 3720 kg of Acetic Anhydride Hidden in Trucks Carrying Apples from Serbia to Iraq
- » Bulgaria’s Border Police Breakes Up Criminal Group Manufacturing Counterfeit Identification Documents
- » Airports and Nuclear Power Stations on Terror Alert