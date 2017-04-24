Swedish Prosecutors Arrest Second Suspect in Truck Attack Probe

photo: pixabay.com

Swedish prosecutors have arrested a further suspect in connection with the investigation of the deadly truck attack in the Swedish capital earlier this month, police said on Monday, Reuters reported.

The police said in a statement the arrest had been carried out on Sunday after large amounts of material in the probe had been processed and that it would make no further information public at present.

Tags: arrest, Stockholm, Sweden, attack
