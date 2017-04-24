Bulgaria Displays Ancient Treasures In Cooperation With Other European Countries

April 24, 2017, Monday
The National Archaeological Institute with Museum with the Bulgarian Academy of Science hosts two new exhibitions. The first one presents the popular  golden treasure of Nagyszentmiklos which is part of the collection of the Art History Museum Kunsthistorisches in Vienna, BNR reported.

The second exhibition was named Pagan Bulgaria – Power and Society and it will continue until June 25.

The cultural exchange is due to a three-year contract signed between the National Archaeological Institute with Museum with the Bulgarian Academy of Science and the Institute for Oriental and European Archaeology with the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

‘’I would like to note that we are working in an excellent cooperation with our Austrian colleaguess’’, director of the National Archaeological Institute with Museum with the Bulgarian Academy of Science Associate Professor Lyudmil Vegalinski points out.

According to Associate Professor Vegalinski, that treasure is both associated with Bulgaria and the Avar Khaganate. It is a good occasion for us to look back to the Early Middle Ages where the roots of the Bulgarian state are hidden. That is why the second exhibition was named Pagan Bulgaria: Power and Society.

 

