Bulgaria's Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Wins Silver Medal in Tashkent
Sports | April 24, 2017, Monday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
photo: EPA/ BGNES
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria’s national rhythmic gymnastics team won silver medal in the all-round event of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Tashkent, BNR reported.
The Bulgarian team coached by Vesela Dimitrova earned 35.050 points after scoring the highest result in three balls and two ropes (18.350).
Russia won the title with 36.250 points.
Belarus place third with 32.500 points.
- » Madrid Derby In The Semifinals Of the Champions League
- » Grigor Dimitrov With 4th Following Loss
- » Bulgaria Ranks 2nd in World Ice Hockey Championship Division III
- » Grigor Dimitrov With Poor Start of Red Court Season
- » Bulgarian Athlete Becomes Silver Medalist in EU Weightlifting
- » Bulgarian Tennis Player Viktoriya Tomova Reaches Istanbul Tennis Tournament Final
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)