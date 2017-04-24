Bulgaria's Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Wins Silver Medal in Tashkent

Bulgaria’s national rhythmic gymnastics team won silver medal in the all-round event of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Tashkent, BNR reported.

The Bulgarian team coached by Vesela Dimitrova earned 35.050 points after scoring the highest result in three balls and two ropes (18.350).

Russia won the title with 36.250 points.

Belarus place third with 32.500 points.

 

