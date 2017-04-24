Rosen Plevneliev with Report on Russian Cyber Attack During Local Elections in 2015

President Rosen Plevneliev (2012-2017) has announced to Nova TV, that he had a report from competent institutions stating that during the 2015 local elections a cyberattack came from an organization based in Russia.

The same organization was also involved in the cyberattack against the German Bundestag which took place shortly before the vote in Bulgaria two years ago, quoted by BNR.

According to the former head of state, there were four states interfering in the Bulgarian political process.

These are Russia, Turkey, Macedonia and Serbia. The first three also tried to influence the country’s electoral processes.