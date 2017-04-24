Consultations of President With Parliamentary Forces Start

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 24, 2017, Monday
President Rumen Radev has started the constitutional procedure  for holding consultations with the parliamentary political forces before handing over a mandate for forming a government to the candidate for prime minister of the largest of them – GERB, BNR reported.

Today, the head of state meets with representatives of the parliamentary groups of the Volya Party, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and the United Patriots coalition.

On Tuesday, the consultations will continue with the parliamentary groups of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP for Bulgaria) and GERB.

