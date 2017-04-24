Consultations of President With Parliamentary Forces Start
President Rumen Radev has started the constitutional procedure for holding consultations with the parliamentary political forces before handing over a mandate for forming a government to the candidate for prime minister of the largest of them – GERB, BNR reported.
Today, the head of state meets with representatives of the parliamentary groups of the Volya Party, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and the United Patriots coalition.
On Tuesday, the consultations will continue with the parliamentary groups of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP for Bulgaria) and GERB.
- » Court Proceedings Against Veselin Mareshki Stopped Due to MP Immunity
- » Volya Party to Show Support For New Government
- » Rosen Plevneliev with Report on Russian Cyber Attack During Local Elections in 2015
- » Future Cabinet to be Discussed by GERB, UP on Monday
- » Тran to Hold Local Referendum on Gold Mining on June 11
- » 53 Illegal Migrants Caught When Trying to Pass Danuv Bridge