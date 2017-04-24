Le Pen Faces Macron in Final Round of French Presidential Election

Marine Le Pen stormed into the final straight of the French presidential election last night as mutinous voters humiliated the country’s two established parties, writes The Times.



The historic result, on a turnout close to 80%, pitched the National Front leader into a run-off against Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old centrist and political novice, who launched his political movement a year ago. Mr Macron was projected to win 24% in last night’s vote with Ms Le Pen on 22%.



The centre-right Republicans were swept aside, with François Fillon, a former prime minister, coming third on 20%, just ahead of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a far-left militant whose support surged over the past month to claim 19%.