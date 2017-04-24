Le Pen Faces Macron in Final Round of French Presidential Election
Marine Le Pen stormed into the final straight of the French presidential election last night as mutinous voters humiliated the country’s two established parties, writes The Times.
The historic result, on a turnout close to 80%, pitched the National Front leader into a run-off against Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old centrist and political novice, who launched his political movement a year ago. Mr Macron was projected to win 24% in last night’s vote with Ms Le Pen on 22%.
The centre-right Republicans were swept aside, with François Fillon, a former prime minister, coming third on 20%, just ahead of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a far-left militant whose support surged over the past month to claim 19%.
- » Early French Vote Turnout Slightly Higher Than 2012
- » French Police Hunting Second Suspect After Paris Attack
- » Macron Hangs on to Lead in French Election, Le Pen's Camp Rows With Brussels
- » EU Says Brexit Negotiations Will Start After British Election
- » Theresa May Calls Snap UK Elections for June 8
- » Sweden to Consider Tougher Anti-Terror Laws