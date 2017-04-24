Тran to Hold Local Referendum on Gold Mining on June 11
Following a decision of the Municipal Council in Tran a local referendum will be held on June 11 on mining of gold in that region, Tran deputy Mayor Tsvetislava Tsvetkova told Focus News Agency.
‘’Since the concessions are granted by the state and not by the Municipal Council in Tran, the local citizens are to answer whether they agree with the change of the structural regulation for extraction and processing of metallic minerals’’, Tsvetislava Tsvetkova specified.
The question of the forthcoming referendum was proposed by the Mayor of Tran Municipaloty Stanislav Nikolov.
