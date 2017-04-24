Тran to Hold Local Referendum on Gold Mining on June 11

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 24, 2017, Monday // 08:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Тran to Hold Local Referendum on Gold Mining on June 11 photo: wikipedia

Following a decision of the Municipal Council in Tran a local referendum will be held on June 11 on mining of gold in that region, Tran deputy Mayor Tsvetislava Tsvetkova told Focus News Agency.

‘’Since the concessions are granted by the state and not by the Municipal Council in Tran, the local citizens are to answer whether they agree with the change of the structural regulation for extraction and processing of metallic minerals’’, Tsvetislava Tsvetkova specified.

The question of the forthcoming referendum was proposed by the Mayor of Tran Municipaloty Stanislav Nikolov.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Referendum, gold mining, Tran
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria