Over 1,000 Cruise Passengers Arrive at Burgas Port

Business » TOURISM | April 24, 2017, Monday // 08:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Over 1,000 Cruise Passengers Arrive at Burgas Port

Over 1,100 cruise passengers arrived at Burgas port with the first in 2017 cruise ship tour, BNR reported.

Most of the tourists travelling on Costa Neo Riveira ship are French nationals. All tourists are elderly couples who choose to visit cultural and historical destinations in Bulgaria such as Sozopol, Nessebar, Kotel and Tryavna.

Their schedule includes tasting of traditional food and beverages. The tourists will stay in Bulgaria on Saturday only and will later head to Romania.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tourists, Burgas, Nessebar, Kotel, Tryavna, Sozopol
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria