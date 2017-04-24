Over 1,000 Cruise Passengers Arrive at Burgas Port
Over 1,100 cruise passengers arrived at Burgas port with the first in 2017 cruise ship tour, BNR reported.
Most of the tourists travelling on Costa Neo Riveira ship are French nationals. All tourists are elderly couples who choose to visit cultural and historical destinations in Bulgaria such as Sozopol, Nessebar, Kotel and Tryavna.
Their schedule includes tasting of traditional food and beverages. The tourists will stay in Bulgaria on Saturday only and will later head to Romania.
