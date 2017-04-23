Early French Vote Turnout Slightly Higher Than 2012

World » EU | April 23, 2017, Sunday // 14:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Early French Vote Turnout Slightly Higher Than 2012 pixabay.com

Turnout in the first round of the French presidential election at 1000 GMT on Sunday was slightly higher than at the same stage in 2012, the interior ministry said, reported AFP.

Four hours after polling stations opened, turnout was just over 28.5%, which would put the final turnout on course to beat the figure of 79.48% in the first round in 2012.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, France, polls
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria