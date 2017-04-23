Early French Vote Turnout Slightly Higher Than 2012
Turnout in the first round of the French presidential election at 1000 GMT on Sunday was slightly higher than at the same stage in 2012, the interior ministry said, reported AFP.
Four hours after polling stations opened, turnout was just over 28.5%, which would put the final turnout on course to beat the figure of 79.48% in the first round in 2012.
