It Is Saint Thomas Sunday
April 23, 2017, Sunday
File photo: EPA/BGNES
The Octave Day of Easter is marked by the Eastern Orthodox Church today, named Saint Thomas Sunday.
It commemorates the event of the Holy Apostle Thomas’ touching the wounds of Christ.
The Christian calendar says that today was the day when the resurrected Jesus Christ appeared before his disciples. In Bulgaria the week after Easter’s is called Bright and on this day the end of the festive cycle occurs.
