Antarctica: Preparation For 26th Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition Started

14 000 kilometers away, at the end of the world, among the ice a man experience not a feeling of death but eternity.

This is one of the conclusions from the psychological survey to the little communities put in extreme conditions, conducted by Irena Sokolova, reported BGNES.

On the World Earth Day successfully finished the anniversary 25th Bulgarian Antarctic expedition with a report about the finished science projects and the condition of the Bulgarian material base of the Bulgarian village on Livingston island.

For the first time this year a team of Bulgarian and Turkish surveyors build up 3D models of the buildings at the base and at the nearby Perunica Glacier. Soon people will be able to be carried away through Internet on a virtual walk in Antarctica.

Thanks to the acoustic project of Tatyana Asenova, will be invented a sound model which could help blind people to get in touch with Antarctica.